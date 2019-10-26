Five people were arrested after several Worcester police officers were attacked as they tried to break up a fight and clear out a large crowd at a bar early Saturday morning, the department said.
Officers were punched, kicked, and taunted by a crowd of hundreds at the Beer Garden on Franklin Street, where an officer on duty reported a fight in progress around 12:30 a.m., police said in a press release.
As officers tried to break up the fight, and disperse the crowd of hundreds, more fights broke out, police said.
The assaults on the officers occurred as they tried to break up the fights. One officer had a chunk of her hair pulled out, and another was bitten on his bicep by a woman who stole his baton, according to the release.
The five arrested were Robert Gould, 33, Natalie Price, 26, Christopher Ayala-Melendez, 22, Octavia Miller, 25, all of Worcester, and Monique Agbanyo, 21, of Leicester, police said.
They are facing charges ranging from disorderly conduct to assault on a police officer.
They are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Worcester District Court.
