Five people were arrested after several Worcester police officers were attacked as they tried to break up a fight and clear out a large crowd at a bar early Saturday morning, the department said.

Officers were punched, kicked, and taunted by a crowd of hundreds at the Beer Garden on Franklin Street, where an officer on duty reported a fight in progress around 12:30 a.m., police said in a press release.

As officers tried to break up the fight, and disperse the crowd of hundreds, more fights broke out, police said.