One man was killed and a man and a woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in Roxbury early Saturday morning, Boston police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near 81 Westminster Ave. at about 3:47 a.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Boston police said in a statement.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital where one was pronounced dead and one was treated for non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.