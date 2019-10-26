One man was killed and a man and a woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in Roxbury early Saturday morning, Boston police said.
Police responded to a report of a shooting near 81 Westminster Ave. at about 3:47 a.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Boston police said in a statement.
Both men were transported to a nearby hospital where one was pronounced dead and one was treated for non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.
Police believe a woman, who officers found “a short while later” with non-life threatening gunshot wounds near 146 Ruthven St., was also injured in the shooting, police said.
She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Boston police are investigating.
Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
No further information was immediately available.
