Police were dispatched to Robin Hood Elementary School at 2:38 p.m. on Saturday for a vandalism report, where they found the images spraypainted on an exterior wall and playground equipment, police said.

Graffiti portraying pentagrams, devils’ heads, and the numbers “666” were discovered throughout Stoneham on Saturday, prompting an investigation by Stoneham police, according to a police statement.

It followed a similar report at Stoneham High School on Friday, Stoneham police said.

The markings were also found at the Redstone Shopping Center and on Oak Street, Sunrise Avenue, Montvale Avenue, Cottage Street, and William Street, according to Stoneham police.

The graffiti was painted in a combination of blue, silver, and red paint in different areas, according to a police statement.

“Officers will maintain increased vigilance in seeking out potential vandalism activity in town,” police said.

Ysabelle Kempe can be reached at ysabelle.kempe@globe.com.