A sunny day is in store Saturday before a string of rainy, cloudy days that could last through the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Although the sky was covered with clouds in the early morning Saturday, clouds had rolled back to blue by 9 a.m., with sun expected the rest of the day in Boston and a high reaching 58 degrees, forecasters said.
After midnight, cloud cover will likely increase sharply, setting up a very rainy day Sunday, according to the weather service. The bulk of precipitation is expected after 10 a.m. with showers possible into overnight hours, bringing up to three-quartersof an inch of rain.
Wind could add to Sunday’s stormy mix, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour, according to forecasters.
There is a chance for showers throughout the workweek, as well, with at least a 30 percent chance daily, forecasters said.
Temperatures are expected to peak midweek, with highs near 54 Sunday, 57 Monday, 61 Tuesday, 65 Wednesday, 61 Thursday, and 59 Friday, according to the weather service.
