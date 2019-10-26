Members of the Dedham Education Association voted overwhelmingly to walk off the job Thursday following almost two years of negotiations for a new contract.

The expected negotiations and protest come after school was cancelled Friday due to the teachers’ strike, the first of its kind in Massachusetts in 12 years. The strike has drawn national attention, and the teachers have the support of leading politicians, including senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Edward Markey, and US Representative Joseph Kennedy III.

Contract talks between striking teachers in Dedham and local school officials are scheduled to resume Saturday afternoon, following a planned march and rally outside administration offices beginning at noon.

Advertisement

Rachel Dudley, the chairwoman of the association’s negotiating team, said Saturday’s negotiation session, set to begin at 3 p.m., will be the first time the sides have formally met since Aug 1.

“We are appreciative that we have this opportunity,” Dudley told the Globe in a phone interview Saturday morning. “But I think that the administration needs to realized that the association is really committed, and we will not be opening the schools until this is resolved.”

Those talks will follow a protest scheduled to begin at noon outside the Dedham American Legion on Eastern Avenue, where union members will gather and march to the school administration’s building at 100 Whiting Ave. and hold a rally until 2 p.m.

Thursday’s strike vote included about 280 teachers, nurses, school psychologists, and councilors, Dudley said.

The association also represents paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers, and a small number of administrators who are not on strike, but have supported the work stoppage, Dudley said.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts, and late Thursday, Dedham Superintendent Michael Welch released a statement that said the state officials issued a decision that called on strikers to return to work.

Advertisement

The Commonwealth Employment Relations Board’s 18-page ruling said that Friday was “a scheduled work day for all bargaining unit members” and teachers were required to be at work. The Dedham Education Association last engaged in a strike that lasted a single day in 1990, and conducted several “unlawful walkouts” in 2005.

The state board ruling ordered the union to “immediately cease and desist from engaging or threatening to engage in a strike or work stoppage, slowdown, or other withholding of services.”

Dudley, on Saturday, acknowledged the state law, but said members were resolute.

“It is illegal to strike, but it is not criminal,” said Dudley, who teaches freshman history. “Our members have indicated that they are not going to open schools until we have a deal [with the district] that we can bring to them.”

Union members are seeking salary increases and changes in how the district configures its health plan, as well as cellphone use by students in schools.

On the schools’ website earlier this month, district officials said their “last best offer” on salaries included a pay increase of 11.5 percent to 12.3 percent over four years for teachers on the top step, and for teachers who have worked for at least 12 years.

Newer hires would receive a 9.2 percent increase over that same period, according to the administration.

The union said the proposal would mean a salary cut for teachers on the pay scale’s bottom step.

The union also wants changes in sexual harassment issues, including the introduction of a policy in the contract on the administration’s handling of sexual harassment of teachers by students. It also seeks to allow union members to take sexual harassment complaints through a grievance procedure for redress.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen, John Ellement, and Brian MacQuarrie of the Globe staff contributed to this report. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.