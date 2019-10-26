Two suspects dressed as police officers forced their way into a Lowell home Friday morning, binding multiple victims in the home, according to Lowell police.

One of the suspects, Willmann Rivadeneira, 35, of Chelmsford, was later found and arrested on charges of armed home invasion, said police who were seeking the second suspect.

Officers arrived at 116 Corbett St. at approximately 9:40 a.m. and met with a witness who had entered the residence after hearing the victims yelling for help, Lowell police said in a statement.