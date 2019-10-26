Cox and Gonzalez are bonded by tragedy, grief, and a long list of unanswered questions. In May, Gonzalez’s ex-husband, Cristhian “Chino” Geigel, 39, died of a suspected drug overdose at the Area D-4 station.

On a quiet South End street, across from the Boston Police Department’s D-4 station, Lynnel Cox called Jannette Gonzalez to stand with her in front of about three dozen people, who had gathered on a brisk Saturday night for a candlelight vigil.

A third man, who has not been publicly named, was taken out of the same police station and hospitalized July 14, the night Stilphen died. The man died July 20.

Advertisement

Investigations into the three deaths are ongoing. Police declined to comment Saturday night on the vigil.

Stilphen and Geigel’s family members and friends gathered on Plympton Street to light candles and honor their memories. They also wanted to draw attention to their loved ones’ deaths while in police custody.

Cox put her arm around Gonzalez and tilted the candle she was holding to light hers.

“My good friend,” Cox said, smiling through tears.

But they also came to acknowledge what they don’t know: If their loved ones were supposed to be searched for drugs and monitored while in custody, how could they have died?

“My dad had a lot of demons,” Michelle Geigel, Cristhian Geigel’s 21-year-old daughter, told the crowd. “He didn’t grow up in the greatest conditions, and he was influenced by those around him. It wasn’t that his parents treated him poorly, because they loved him very much. It was more that he didn’t grow up in the best area and he was alone for some time of his life. I will say, however, despite this, he was the most kindest and pure-hearted person I’ve ever known.”

Advertisement

Geigel was arrested on Boylston Street and Park Drive in May. Police found him playing with a plastic sword, checked to see if he had any outstanding warrants, and found one from New Hampshire, according to an incident report obtained by the Globe. Officers arrested him and notified law enforcement in New Hampshire.

The morning of May 28, police found him dead in a holding cell.

“This is what makes me the most sad or upset, that if he had gotten the care he needed while he was in custody, there would still be a chance that he would be here today,” Michelle Geigel said Saturday night.

Stilphen was arrested in July, accused of trying to break into a car.

“Shayne was so much more than a drug addict,” said his girlfriend of seven years, Caitlin Agresti. “He was funny. He was caring. He was sensitive, and he would do anything for the people that he loved. . . . In those seven years, he showed me what love was.”

When her son died, Cox said, she didn’t know there was another family going through the same thing. Months later — and still without answers — Cox said she was angry.

“It breaks my heart because I don’t want to be angry,” Cox said. “Shayne wouldn’t want me to be angry. He would never. He was always about forgiving and forgetting. I don’t want to be angry. But it’s so hard not to be angry.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan @globe.com or at 617-929-2043.