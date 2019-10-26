A 27-year-old Douglas woman died Friday night after she was struck by a car while trying to cross Interstate 90 in Millbury, State Police said.

The woman, who was not identified, crashed her 2013 Nissan Altima on the eastbound side of the highway at the 95.6 mile marker at about 11 p.m., State Police said in a statement.

She got out of the car and tried to walk across the westbound side of the highway when she was struck by a car, the statement said.