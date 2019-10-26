A 27-year-old Douglas woman died Friday night after she was struck by a car while trying to cross Interstate 90 in Millbury, State Police said.
The woman, who was not identified, crashed her 2013 Nissan Altima on the eastbound side of the highway at the 95.6 mile marker at about 11 p.m., State Police said in a statement.
She got out of the car and tried to walk across the westbound side of the highway when she was struck by a car, the statement said.
The woman was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester where she was pronounced dead.
“Several minutes after the crash was reported,” the statement said, a 54-year-old Oxford man stopped near exit 10A reported to State Police that he may have hit something while driving westbound.
State Police interviewed the man and a woman who was in the passenger seat after troopers noticed the front of his 2013 Ford Fusion was damaged, the statement said. State Police have also interviewed other witnesses.
No charges had been filed as of Saturday morning.
The westbound side of the highway was closed for about two hours while police investigated the crash.
State Police are investigating.
