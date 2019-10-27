Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

As fall migration draws to a close, a slew of rarities have been reported in Massachusetts. A tropical kingbird was recorded in Middlesex County for the first time ever, spending much of the week at Rock Meadow in Belmont. Among reports last week were a purple gallinule in Milton, a white-faced ibis at Sterling Peat in Sterling, and a Pacific-slope flycatcher in Hadley.