Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
As fall migration draws to a close, a slew of rarities have been reported in Massachusetts. A tropical kingbird was recorded in Middlesex County for the first time ever, spending much of the week at Rock Meadow in Belmont. Among reports last week were a purple gallinule in Milton, a white-faced ibis at Sterling Peat in Sterling, and a Pacific-slope flycatcher in Hadley.
Cuttyhunk Island: Last week, sightings included a Townsend’s warbler, a Wilson’s warbler, a dickcissel, a lark sparrow, and a yellow-breasted chat. There was an Eastern meadowlark and a Tennessee warbler. Observers spotted eight red-eyed vireos, four winter wrens, two grasshopper sparrows, 12 hermit thrushes, and 16 field sparrows. Two orange-crowned warblers, two Cape May warblers, and six Virginia rails were seen. Also, there were 13 Cooper’s hawks and 13 blue-headed vireos.
Greater Boston: There were a number of sightings at Danehy Park in Cambridge — two yellow-bellied sapsuckers, six ruby-crowned kinglets, a clay-colored sparrow, a field sparrow, two white-crowned sparrows, a swamp sparrow and an orange-crowned warbler. Also reported was a bay-breasted warbler at the Boston Public Garden.
North Shore: The first Northern shrike of the winter arrived at Plum Island. At the North Shore Community Gardens in Middleton, observers found a cackling goose, a blue-headed vireo, two clay-colored sparrows, a bobolink, a yellow warbler, and two dickcissels. There were also 65 Savannah sparrows. At Andrew’s Point in Rockport, sightings included a Pacific loon and a dovekie.
South Shore: At Manomet Center for Conservation Science, highlights included a Western kingbird, a red-eyed vireo, five field sparrows, an orange-crowned warbler, and two black-throated blue warblers. There were four pied-billed grebes, a yellow-breasted chat, and an orchard oriole at Egypt Lane Ponds in Fairhaven.
Worcester County: Sightings from Westborough Wildlife Management Area included a white-eyed vireo, a vesper sparrow, three Lincoln’s sparrows, and 40 swamp sparrows.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.