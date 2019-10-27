At least 20 adults were on the field, and several were trying to hold McKoy back, when the officer arrived on the field at around 1 p.m., according to police.

Daniel McKoy, 28, was acting aggressively, flailing his arms and yelling “[L]ets take this outside, lets see what you got,” when an officer working a detail at the game went onto the field to break up the fight, Chicopee police said.

A youth football coach from Dorchester was arrested for disorderly conduct Saturday afternoon after he got into a fight during a game against a team from Chicopee, authorities said.

The game was played at Chicopee Comprehensive High School between teams from Boston and Chicopee. The fight broke out after players allegedly called one another racial slurs, police said.

“It was at this point the arrested party began provoking others to fight, and creating this disturbance,” police said in the statement.

As more officers and a K9 unit arrived to help disperse the crowd, Boston parents urged police to leave McKoy alone, according to the statement.

The officer “attempted to calm the situation and speak with the angry coach,” but McKoy refused, police said.

McKoy was arrested after he continued shouting, police said.

“He just wouldn’t stop, and that’s where the problem came in,” Officer Michael Wilk, a spokesman for the department said, by telephone Sunday evening. “We all get heated, we all get a little excited, but this guy just took it to a new level.”

McKoy was processed at the Chicopee Police Station. He was released on personal recognizance.

Attempts to reach him for comment Sunday were not successful.

He does not have a listed phone number and it is not clear if he has hired an attorney.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this story. Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.