Cambridge celebrated the opening of a new public school complex over the weekend, and there’s a lot to take in. The 273,000-square-foot facility, which extends over four acres not far from Inman Square, combines educational and community services. It houses two schools — the King Open and Cambridge Street Upper School — a new city library branch, and offices for the city’s school department.
Amenities include a replacement community pool, two gymnasiums, five playgrounds, a bocce ball court, a 380-seat auditorium, and an underground parking garage. The $159 million campus is designed to be the state’s first school to produce zero net-carbon emissions. It harnesses sunlight through an array of 3,600 photovoltaic panels mounted on roofs and facades.
The campus, which is nearly all funded by the city, is one of several new schools being built in the region. Neighboring Somerville has begun work on a new high school on the site of the existing school, and Waltham is in the planning stages for a new high school.