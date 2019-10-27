Cambridge celebrated the opening of a new public school complex over the weekend, and there’s a lot to take in. The 273,000-square-foot facility, which extends over four acres not far from Inman Square, combines educational and community services. It houses two schools — the King Open and Cambridge Street Upper School — a new city library branch, and offices for the city’s school department.

The new school complex’s library is filled with light. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff/Globe staff

Amenities include a replacement community pool, two gymnasiums, five playgrounds, a bocce ball court, a 380-seat auditorium, and an underground parking garage. The $159 million campus is designed to be the state’s first school to produce zero net-carbon emissions. It harnesses sunlight through an array of 3,600 photovoltaic panels mounted on roofs and facades.