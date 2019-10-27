DXFD responded to a water rescue at 3:20. A kite boarder lost control from a wind gust and crashed into pilings of the Powder Point Bridge. A rescue line was thrown and attached to the victim All photos by Karen Wong/Duxbury Clipper pic.twitter.com/6Qvbf8LTat

Firefighters said they received a call at 3:20 p.m. that a kite boarder lost control from a wind gust and crashed into pilings of the Powder Point Bridge, according to a tweet from a public information officer.

Duxbury firefighters rescued a kite boarder who crashed into a bridge Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

At the scene, firefighters threw a rescue line down and it was attached to the victim, the tweet said.

A firefighter wearing a survival suit was lowered to assist, and a boat was launched to retrieve the victim and rescuer, the tweet said.

During this time, firefighters also responded to a water rescue on the front beach, and reported to Marshal Street for a smell of smoke, the tweet said.

