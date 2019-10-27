fb-pixel

Police were still searching Sunday for the suspects involved in a fight that left a man seriously injured on Salem State University’s campus early on Friday, officials said.

The fight broke out about 1 a.m. in the Harrington Building parking lot after a Halloween dance party, university police said in a tweet.

The victim was not a student at the university, according to Nicole Giambusso, a spokesperson for the university.

Officials declined to comment further on the man’s condition on Sunday evening.

Police have not made any arrests related to the injured person, though two people were arrested in connection with other altercations that happened that evening, she said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call university police at 978-542-6111 or State Police at 978-745-8908.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.