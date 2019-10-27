The following individuals were involved in a fight at south campus earlier today, which left one person seriously injured. Police are seeking assistance in identifying these individuals. Please call UP at 978-542-6111 or State Police at 978-745-8908. pic.twitter.com/vfdLIlc0v4

The fight broke out about 1 a.m. in the Harrington Building parking lot after a Halloween dance party, university police said in a tweet.

Police were still searching Sunday for the suspects involved in a fight that left a man seriously injured on Salem State University’s campus early on Friday, officials said.

The victim was not a student at the university, according to Nicole Giambusso, a spokesperson for the university.

Officials declined to comment further on the man’s condition on Sunday evening.

Police have not made any arrests related to the injured person, though two people were arrested in connection with other altercations that happened that evening, she said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call university police at 978-542-6111 or State Police at 978-745-8908.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.