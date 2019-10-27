Foley, in a phone interview shortly before Trump spoke, said the administration had given her a heads-up that an announcement was coming.

Al-Baghdadi was the target of a US military raid in Syria, President Trump announced Sunday morning.

Diane Foley, the mother of murdered war correspondent James Foley, said Sunday she was grateful to learn the US government was still searching for members of the group’s leadership after news broke Sunday of the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State group.

“I’m glad we are still on this issue,” she said. “These folks are shrewd and will continue to pose a threat.”

Foley’s son James, a free-lance war correspondent, was beheaded by ISIS members in 2014, nearly two years after he was kidnapped in Syria. James Foley’s execution was intended as retaliation for US military actions in Iraq around that time, the group said in a video posted online.

Foley commended the bravery of military members who carried out the operation against al-Baghdadi. But she said she would have preferred that al-Baghdadi had been taken alive so he could be tried in a US court.

“My preference is for all of these ISIS fighters and leaders to be held in custody and face trial,” Foley said.

Trump told reporters Sunday that al-Baghdadi was targeted by US forces in Syria and died after fleeing into a tunnel with three of his children and detonating an explosive suicide vest.

“He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone,” Trump said. “He died like a dog, he died like a coward.”

Trump had teased a major development on Twitter Saturday, and multiple media outlets early Sunday reported al-Baghdadi’s death.

Later Sunday morning, Trump told reporters during the press conference that the US had brought the “world’s number one terrorist leader to justice.”

Earlier this month, Trump ordered the withdrawal of American troops from Syria’s border with Turkey, which made room for the Turkish military to launch strikes in the region against Kurdish fighters who had been battling alongside US forces. The withdrawal also gave more than 100 ISIS prisoners a chance to escape custody from Syrian prisons.

Officials were able to transfer two of Foley’s son’s alleged captors from a prison in Syria to one in Iraq following Turkey’s incursion.

Foley said she has been waiting for the extradition of those men, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey, to face charges in US civilian courts. She believes that a fair court trial is the appropriate way to hold former ISIS fighters accountable for their actions, she said.

She also hopes that more will be done to bring home those being held hostage in Syria, and she worries about their safety given the turmoil that followed the American withdrawal.

Trump has since reconsidered a total withdrawal, and could leave about 200 troops in eastern Syria, the New York Times has reported.

Foley, who called on Trump to reverse his decision to leave Syria in an Oct. 10 opinion column she co-wrote for the Washington Post, praised the government for potentially changing course.

“I am glad that the government is reconsidering a total pullout,” Foley said. “That leadership is needed [in the] hunt for the residual ISIS fighters.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.