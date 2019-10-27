A North Attleborough man was arrested for alleged drunken driving in a central Vermont city Sunday morning, according to Vermont State Police.

Diego E. Dasilva, 29, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation on South Main Street in Rutland at about 1:03 a.m., Vermont State Police said in a statement.

During the stop, Dasilva “displayed several indicators of impairment” and was arrested, Vermont State Police said.