Let’s start with Eliza Butler, now 27, a Lexington native who grew up with a health-conscious mom. “I was a candy hound,” she recalled, “and Halloween was the one time of year you could get away with it.”

As with so many things in life, people have their reasons.

What happens to a person? How do you start life as a Halloween-loving child and then morph into an adult who considers pencils a legitimate treat? Or books? Or a lecture on the role sugar plays in anxiety and poor gut health?

But fast-forward to today, when Halloween finds her not handing out the Kit Kats she coveted as a girl but rather dispensing stress balls (last year) and fidget spinners (this year’s planned “treat”), a wellness coach intent on educating the costumed characters standing at her doorstep.

“Processed sugar creates an acid buildup in the stomach,” explained Butler (who, thank goodness for the local pediatric population, now spends Halloweens in Vancouver).

In Hollywood, the Christmas Grinch grabs all the attention, but he’s just one figure. The bigger threat is the army of Halloween killjoys, sprinkled throughout neighborhoods, their houses often decorated for the holiday, the better to lure unsuspecting children to their doorsteps.

That’s Peter Jalasas of Newburyport, a health enthusiast who follows a very low-carb, high-fat, meat-based diet. He is looking forward to giving out 100-calorie packs of almonds this year.

“Just to be an idiot,” he responded when asked why he once dressed in a hazmat suit (left over from a job as an environmental consultant) and put out a bowl of candy with an arrow saying “poison”?

“Sugar is the most addictive white substance out there,” he said, before cheerfully mentioning he’s threatened to give out dental floss. “I wonder what my kids will say at my funeral.”

Want candy corn? At some houses, forget about it. Associated Press/File

While some candy withholders show some awareness, others are sure their offerings are gladly received.

“The kids in the neighborhood look forward to getting a new pencil,” said Amy Ruth Nevis of Brookline.

Children are thrilled with a new book,” said Margaret Farmer of East Boston. “There is no such thing as too much literacy.”

True, but if you’re a kid there’s also no such thing as too much Milky Way.

(Note to readers: Some people give out non-candy items as a way to make Halloween inclusive for children with allergies, and that’s a non-Grinchy move even candy addicts fully support.)

In popular lore, the no-candy house gets egged by wronged trick-or-treaters. But in reality, many anti-candy folks feel the bigger threat comes from the candy itself.

In Needham, retiree Susan Sloane is so afraid of post-Halloween leftovers that she bought and was planning to distribute little bags of Halloween-packaged pretzels until her adult daughter said no.

“I think she used the word ‘cruel,’” the elder Sloane said.

Most of the unacceptable Halloween “goodies” are handed out by amateurs, sure their way of life is better. But on the North Shore, orthodontist Gregory Gough has marketing in mind when he steps to his door with his festive bowl of orange and black toothbrushes, of course emblazoned with his name.

Some kids are “indignant,” he acknowledged, “but the parents are thrilled.”

Not all victims of the candy-free house are on the outside of the door. Some are the children inside the home.

Katherine Howe, the author of “The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs,” grew up with a mother who gave out tiny red boxes of Sun-Maid raisins, in Houston.

“The tricker-or-treaters would all chorus ‘thank you’ in the most dispirited way,” Howe recalled, “and then they would shuffle off, no one taking more than one box.”

Worse than any shame, she said, was that her family would be left with all those raisins, and Howe would get a box for lunch every day until they were used up.

Vowing to overcome this heritage, as an adult Howe has taken such a fun approach to the holiday that one year in Marblehead, when her apartment doorbell was broken, she and her husband wrote a sign reading, “bell out, scream!” and would hustle down with goodies.

But how long will this normalcy last? Howe recently had a baby and fears a latent raisin-handing-out gene may be getting ready to show itself.

“I would like to think that I’m free of that,” she said, “but at the same time I am fully my mother in every other way, so it may be only a matter of time.”

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.