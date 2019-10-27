The woman struck and killed by a car while trying to cross the Interstate 90 in Millbury Friday night was identified Sunday as 27-year-old Kimberly Hannon of Douglas, according to State Police.

Hannon crashed her 2013 Nissan Altima on the eastbound side of I-90 around 11 p.m., according to a statement from State Police.

Hannon exited the vehicle and attempted to cross the highway on foot. A car headed westbound struck her, police said.