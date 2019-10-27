The woman struck and killed by a car while trying to cross the Interstate 90 in Millbury Friday night was identified Sunday as 27-year-old Kimberly Hannon of Douglas, according to State Police.
Hannon crashed her 2013 Nissan Altima on the eastbound side of I-90 around 11 p.m., according to a statement from State Police.
Hannon exited the vehicle and attempted to cross the highway on foot. A car headed westbound struck her, police said.
Hannon was then transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Separately, a 54-year-old Oxford man driving westbound in a 2013 Ford Fusion stopped near Exit 10A and reported to State Police “several minutes after the crash was reported” that his vehicle may have struck something, police said.
State Police said they observed damage to the front of the vehicle. They interviewed the driver and his passenger, police said.
Witnesses have also been interviewed, police said.
The crash is still under investigation, police said.
