In a statement released early Sunday morning, the Dedham School Committee said the two sides made “substantial progress” toward reaching a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract.

The sides had worked for nearly two years on a contract before talks between the Dedham Education Association and the town School Committee stalled in August.

Dedham’s striking teachers and local school officials will resume contract negotiations at noon, following an 11-hour bargaining session between the sides that ended just before 2 Sunday morning.

They shared the aim of ending the strike and reopening Dedham schools on Monday, the statement said.

During the bargaining session that stretched from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, the sides reached “tentative agreements on numerous issues,” the statement said.

Kevin Coughlin, chairman of the Dedham School Committee and a member of the district’s negotiating team, said in the statement that “we kept our focus on doing what had to be done to get our students back into their classrooms.”

Coughlin said they are “hopeful we can bridge any differences” on issues that are still on the table “and get back to the business of education on Monday.”

Negotiations resumed Saturday at 3 p.m. after members of the Dedham Education Association voted overwhemingly on Thursday to strike, which led to the cancellation of school Friday.

Hundreds of striking school teachers, nurses, counselors, and psychologists gathered Saturday with supporters for a rally and march, where union leaders expressed hope that a deal will be reached quickly.

“I have hope we will negotiate today in good faith, and that we will come out of it with a contract,” Tim Dwyer, president of the union, told the crowd Saturday.

Union members are seeking salary increases and changes in how the district configures its health plan, as well as cellphone use by students in schools.

The union also wants changes in sexual harassment issues, including the introduction of a policy in the contract on the administration’s handling of sexual harassment of teachers by students. It also seeks to allow union members to take sexual harassment complaints through a grievance procedure for redress.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.