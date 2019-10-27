Ryan Hollis, 40, had taken off on his 43-foot Benneteau sailboat, Carol K., from Jamestown, R.I., on Wednesday, and was headed for Norfolk, Va., according to a tweet from the Coast Guard. His final destination on the trip was Miami, but his timeline for getting there was not clear, said Coast Guard petty officer Nicole Groll.

The Coast Guard is searching for two sailors who went missing during a trip from Rhode Island to Virginia, according to a spokeswoman.

Ryan Hollis with his 43-foot Benneteau sailboat, Carol K., which were reported missing Saturday.

Another man, Joshua Kane Cairone, as well as a dog were also aboard the boat, the Coast Guard said on Twitter Sunday. According to a Facebook post from Cairone shared by the Coast Guard, the boat’s last documented location was 12 nautical miles south of Rhode Island Wednesday.

Advertisement

No other information was available, according to Groll.

Hollis’s girlfriend reported the craft missing at about 9 a.m. Saturday when Hollis did not call to say he had arrived in Norfolk, Va., as planned, Groll said in a brief phone interview.

Coast Guard air crews have been continuously searching for the boat, including through the night, Groll said Sunday afternoon.

“We are focused. . . on trying to find [their travel] route and bringing these guys home alive,” she said.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com. Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com.