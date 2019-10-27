A storm is brewing, with potentially heavy rain and gusty winds in store for Boston, according to the National Weather Service.
Precipitation is expected to begin in the late morning and leave up to an inch of rain, with afternoon fog, temperatures in the mid-50s, and 30-mile-an-hour windgusts, forecasters said. Sunday evening could bring an additional three-quarters of an inch of rain before heavy precipitation tapers off at about 11 p.m.
The storm kicks off a potentially wet stretch, with a good chance for rain every day of the work week.
Monday is expected to carry on with a patchy drizzle in the morning, but the 30 percent chance of rain is the lowest of the week, according to the weather service. The most likely times for rain are Thursday night and Friday.
Temperatures are expected to crest midweek with highs near 56 Monday, 59 Tuesday, 66 Wednesday, 56 Thursday, and 62 Friday, forecasters said.
The wet weather will likely come to an end on Saturday, a day expected to be sunny with a high near 54 degrees, according to the weather service.
