A storm is brewing, with potentially heavy rain and gusty winds in store for Boston, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation is expected to begin in the late morning and leave up to an inch of rain, with afternoon fog, temperatures in the mid-50s, and 30-mile-an-hour windgusts, forecasters said. Sunday evening could bring an additional three-quarters of an inch of rain before heavy precipitation tapers off at about 11 p.m.

The storm kicks off a potentially wet stretch, with a good chance for rain every day of the work week.