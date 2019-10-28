The Boston Public Library is eliminating overdue fines for borrowers under the age of 18.

“In Boston, we believe that free and open access to the Library is crucial for children’s literacy and education,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement. “Going ‘fine free’ is a step to level the playing field and become closer to ensuring that everyone has access to the important resources the Library provides.”

The announcement Oct. 25 came after a unanimous vote from the library’s board of trustees to eliminate fines for returning books late for youth library card holders. The policy change will also remove all pending overdue fines and offer a one-time amnesty on replacement costs.