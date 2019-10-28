Cambridge firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire on Tremont Street Monday afternoon that caused electrical power to the area to be cut off, the department said.
The fire broke out at a 2.5-story, wood-framed home at 34 Tremont St., Cambridge fire said in a tweet.
The department first tweeted about the fire at 4 p.m. At 4:47 p.m., all visible fire had been knocked down but firefighters were still at the scene, Cambridge fire said in a tweet. Electrical power to the grid in the area had to be cut due to the fire, the tweet said.
Second alarm Box 293 for 34 Tremont St, a 2 1/2 story, wood-frame, dwelling. Six engines; 4 ladders; Rescue 1; 2 squads are working at the fire. pic.twitter.com/svwUKigOWR— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) October 28, 2019
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.
Advertisement