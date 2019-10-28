Crews are battling a four-alarm fire in Somerville in a pair of wood-frame buildings on Jackson Road early Monday.
The fire reached a second alarm shortly after 3 a.m., when crews from Cambridge responded to the blaze on Jackson Road in Somerville’s Winter Hill neighborhood, according to a series of tweets from the Cambridge Fire Department.
The fire escalated to a third-, then fourth-alarm blaze on the dead-end street, shortly before 4 a.m., according to Cambridge Fire Department tweets.
The American Red Cross was on scene, according to a tweet, to assist an unknown number of people displaced in the fire.
Advertisement
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.