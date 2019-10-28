A customer suffered injuries after a car crashed into a Subway restaurant in Milford Monday afternoon, police said.
The person was taken to a local hospital. Milford police said they could not immediately release information on the victim’s condition
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Police are trying to get a video of the crash at 94 Prospect St.
Emad Attia, an employee at the restaurant next door, Garden Pizza, said no surrounding businesses in the strip mall were damaged due to the crash.
“We are still open and working,” Attia said.
Subway, however, remained closed.
