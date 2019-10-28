Authorities on Monday ruled the shooting deaths of a man and woman found inside a Nashua, N.H. home a murder-suicide, officials said.

The bodies of Marci Tenovsky, 56, and John Kerrigan, 77, were found inside Kerrigan’s house on Millwright Drive on Sunday, New Hampshire’s attorney general said in a statement.

The state medical examiner ruled that Tenovsky was killed with two gunshots to the head. Officials believe Kerrigan shot Tenovsky before killing himself with a single gunshot to the head.