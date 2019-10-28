The schools reopened on schedule and without any delays, school department spokeswoman Sara Errickson wrote in an e-mail Monday.

The tentative agreement was announced Sunday by Superintendent Michael Welch and Tim Dwyer, president of the Dedham Education Association in the wake of the strike that led to the cancellation of classes on Friday.

DEDHAM - Students and teachers returned to this town’s public schools Monday, ending a brief strike by the teachers union that triggered a tentative contract proposal after two years of talks with administrators failed to produce an agreement.

At the Riverdale Elementary School, there was little sign of last week’s labor unrest around 9 a.m.. The faculty parking lot was full and a couple of parents were still trickling in with their children, including Yoshi Hakamoto, who was dropping off his first-grade son.

Advertisement

“Glad they’re here back in school,” he said of the teachers, whom he also gave high marks to for responding quickly whenever he and his wife have questions.

He said childcare was manageable for him on Friday since he runs his own business.

“Spent time with the kids,” he said.

Hakamoto added that he was happy that “both sides” in the labor dispute seem to be pleased with the resolution.

While Hakamoto conceded that he didn’t know all the details of the contract dispute, he also said he didn’t resent the teachers for the work stoppage.

“I wasn’t angry, nor frustrated,” he said. “I was just wondering what the next step would be [with the kids staying home Friday]. In a democracy, you have the right to [hold] a peaceful gathering and voice” your concerns.

He said his friends were surprised when he told them about the strike, responding with, “wow, teachers?”

“That’s kind of uncommon,” Hakamoto said, noting that when he thinks of union members striking, he thinks of other professions such as ironworkers.

Advertisement

“I think everyone deserves fairness,” he said.

However, he said, without knowing all the facts surrounding the Dedham dispute, anyone who “really” wants to make a high salary in the six or seven-figure range is probably in “the wrong profession” if they’re teaching.

The union has scheduled a ratification vote for 4 p.m. Monday, and the school committee plans to vote on the agreement Tuesday night. If approved, the contract would span four years, beginning with the 2018-2019 school year. Welch said the missed school day will be added to the end of the academic year.

The last time teachers went on strike in Massachusetts was 2007, when Quincy teachers walked off the job for four days.

Strikes by teachers are illegal in Massachusetts, and the state Department of Labor Relations’ Commonwealth Employment Relations Board issued a ruling the end of last week ordering the Dedham union to “immediately cease and desist” from the strike and return to work.

Union officials have said that while teacher union strikes are illegal, they are not criminal, and result in little more than a fine.

Welch said ramifications of the strike have been included in the proposed deal, which will be discussed by the union and the school committee.

The tentative agreement came after an 11-hour bargaining session that began at 3 p.m. Saturday and stretched to nearly 2 a.m. Sunday. Talks resumed around noon Sunday, and an agreement was reached at 3:30 p.m., Welch said. The two sides had met for 21 months to work out an agreement for teachers, nurses, school psychologists, and counselors, but talks stalled in August.

Advertisement

Reporting from Globe Correspondent John Hilliard and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff was used in this story. Travis Andersen can be reached at tandersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.