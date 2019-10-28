Both were students at Boston College at the time of the boyfriend’s death, according to Rollins’ office.

Rollins is expected to provide more details about the unusual criminal prosecution of the woman at a mid-morning press conference at her downtown Boston office.

A former Boston College student will face an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with her boyfriend’s suicide, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said Monday.

The suspect was indicted by a Suffolk grand jury, officials said.

The charge of involuntary manslaughter has a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a minimum sentence of a period of probation.

The criminal charge obtained by Rollins’ office is a broad echo of the Michelle Carter prosecution whose involuntary manslaughter conviction was affirmed by the Supreme Judicial Court and is now possibly going to be reviewed by the US Supreme Court, the nation’s highest.

In its ruling, the SJC legal arguments that Carter’s text messages and cellphone calls with the boyfriend, Conrad Roy III were forms of free speech protected by the First Amendment. Carter was 17 and had been out of a psychiatric hospital for about a month when she urged Roy to commit suicide on July 13, 2014, according to court records.

“There is no doubt in this case that the defendant wantonly or recklessly instructed the victim to kill himself, and that her instructions caused his death,’’ Justice Scott Kafker wrote in the Febuary ruling.

Roy, Kafker wrote, was a “vulnerable, confused, mentally ill, eighteen year old” who had gotten out of his pickup truck filled with carbon monoxide fumes into fresh air.

“But then in this weakened state he was badgered back into the gas-infused truck by the defendant, his girlfriend,’’ Kafker wrote. “After she convinced him to get back into the carbon monoxide filled truck, she did absolutely nothing to help him: she did not call for help or tell him to get out of the truck as she listened to him choke and die.”

Carter was 30 miles away from Roy and on the phone with him, listening as he inhaled carbon monoxide in his pickup truck in a Fairhaven parking lot, according to testimony. At one point, Roy told Carter he was getting out of the truck, but Carter ordered him back in, prosecutors said.

Carter was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.