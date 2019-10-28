Former vice president Joe Biden has hired the man who ran Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s re-election campaign to oversee his presidential primary campaign’s efforts in Massachusetts.

According to the campaign, John Laadt will have the title of Biden’s Massachusetts state director, one of the first significant hires the campaign has made ahead of the March 3 Super Tuesday contests.

Coming three weeks after the New Hampshire primary, Super Tuesday will include contests in Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont along with the nation’s largest states, California and Texas.