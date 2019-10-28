Former vice president Joe Biden has hired the man who ran Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s re-election campaign to oversee his presidential primary campaign’s efforts in Massachusetts.
According to the campaign, John Laadt will have the title of Biden’s Massachusetts state director, one of the first significant hires the campaign has made ahead of the March 3 Super Tuesday contests.
Coming three weeks after the New Hampshire primary, Super Tuesday will include contests in Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont along with the nation’s largest states, California and Texas.
While Senator Elizabeth Warren might be expected to easily win her home state, polling shows it is far from a foregone conclusion. Last week was the first time a poll found Warren winning in the Massachusetts Democratic presidential primary. The WBUR poll found her with 33 percent to Biden’s 18 percent. A Globe/Suffolk poll in September had the pair statistically tied. Prior to that Biden led all Massachusetts polls.
Two weeks ago Biden’s campaign touted a roster of 50 local endorsements, including US Representative Stephen Lynch of South Boston and state representatives.
Laadt, 28, has been active in Bay State politics since 2010, including with a role on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign in the state before managing Walsh’s blowout reelection win in 2017. He is a Boston College graduate and is taking a leave from graduate school in New York City.
