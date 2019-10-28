Unable to take part in person, Choi has turned to organizing pro-democracy demonstrations in Boston, part of events on several local campuses in recent months to raise concerns that mainland China is chipping away at Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Choi, 20, and an active participant in the political scene in Hong Kong, arrived here in May — just before tensions exploded in massive street protests that would eventually draw millions of participants back home.

When Chris Lee Choi came to Boston from Hong Kong to attend community college, he was quickly consumed by guilt.

“I actually didn’t realize I was that attached to Hong Kong until this movement happened,” said Choi, who does not want the name of his community college published because he fears he will be targeted by mainland Chinese students. “When I watched those videos of protesters getting beat up by the police, my heart hurt.”

On a smaller scale, film screenings, panel discussions, and leaflet campaigns on several campuses have focused on the issue. Harvard’s Kennedy School held a forum last month titled “Hong Kong: The Future of One Country, Two Systems.”

The plight of Hong Kong is resonating at local colleges amid an explosion of students from that region. Around 20,000 students from mainland China and 400 from Hong Kong attended Boston colleges and universities in the 2017/2018 academic school year, according to the Institute of International Education.

Choi and Emerson College student Frances Hui have organized more than 10 demonstrations since June, including the 105 Days of Resistance: Democracy for Hong Kong March on Sept. 22 at City Hall Plaza and the Black Bauhinia March on Oct. 12, which started on Boston Common and ended at City Hall.

Choi staged the Black Bauhinia March after the city denied a request to raise the Black Bauhinia flag of Hong Kong, a symbol of the protest movement.

City Hall did not offer a reason for denying the request.

The students’ enthusiasm has drawn praise from other local Hong Kongers.

“I think it’s important for the young ones to organize these events,” said Patrick Tam, 20-year Boston resident and the father of a young daughter. “When they move back to Hong Kong, the society is them. That’s why they have to fight for their freedom. That’s why they’re so devoted to the movement here and in Hong Kong.

“We just want to support them and help however we can,” Tam added.

Despite the protests, leaders of some college cultural organizations said the engagement regarding the Hong Kong protest has been somewhat muted on their campuses.

Amber Chan , a junior at Boston University and vice president of the school’s Asian Student Union, said the discussions have not been widespread. The union is an all-inclusive Asian campus organization.

The co-president of Boston College’s Asian Caucus, who wished to remain anonymous, voiced a similar story. The co-president said that because the group is largely composed of Asian-American students, many members may not feel connected to events unfolding in Hong Kong.

The governments of China and Hong Kong are notorious for censorship, so some local college students worry they could face serious consequences for publicly supporting the Hong Kong protesters.

In the coming weeks, Choi said he and others plan to hand out fliers and collect signatures in the city for a banner that says “Boston Stands with Hong Kong.” Choi said he hopes the banner will spark a national movement where they can send the signed banners back to Hong Kong.

