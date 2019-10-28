That’s when his phone buzzed. New England linebacker Kyle Van Noy had tweeted out an offer what he called a “last-minute ticket giveaway” for two college students.

Lynch, a 20-year-old junior at the University of New Hampshire, was interested in going to Sunday’s game against the Browns at Gillette Stadium. But the lifelong Patriots’ fan hadn’t been able to land a ticket, and so, by Sunday morning, he had pretty much resigned himself to watching from his couch.

“I follow Van Noy, because he’s really interactive with the fans, and I like how he plays,” said Lynch, an accounting major and Bellingham native who has been a lifelong fan of the team. “I saw the Tweet, and figured I might as well take a shot – maybe I can land a couple of tickets.”

The next challenge? Finding a way to set him apart from the hundreds of people who immediately tweeted at Van Noy. Lynch pledged that if he got the tickets, he’d buy a Van Noy jersey. It turned out to be just the recipe to put him over the top.

“You win, bro!” Van Noy replied to Lynch.

“My phone started blowing up,” Lynch recalled. “I was just like, ‘Oh God . . . is this really happening? I was so excited.”

The next challenge? Finding a way to get to the game. Lynch was at UNH, he didn’t have a ride, and the clock was ticking down to the 4:25 p.m. kickoff. He called his Dad, who couldn’t go.

Lynch started reaching out to his friends, and his buddy John Mahoney, a fellow UNH junior, agreed to come along, despite the nasty conditions. They drove down in Lynch’s car to Foxborough, and they arrived shortly after the game began. Van Noy had left the tickets at will call.

Lynch and went right to the Pro Shop to find a Van Noy jersey, only to discover they were sold out.

Forced to improvise, he purchased an official T-shirt with Van Noy’s name on the back. (He has solemnly pledged to buy an official Van Noy jersey sooner rather than later.) And he and Mahoney enjoyed the last three quarters of the rain-soaked game in section 205, thanks to Van Noy.

“We could see the whole stadium, but it wasn’t from the nosebleeds,” Lynch said. “We had a really great section with good energy.”

Van Noy gave Lynch a shout-out on social media after the game wrapped up, adding to another great chapter to the long-time fan’s New England football story.

“It’s crazy,” he said with a laugh. “I still can’t believe it, but it was a great day.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow Christopher Price@cpriceNFL.