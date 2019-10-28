The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife will consider banning predator hunting contests at a hearing Tuesday night, officials said.

The hearing will be the agency’s second this month to discuss banning hunting contests for “predator or furbearing” animals including foxes and coyotes, according to MassWildlife. The agency will hold the hearing at its headquarters in Westborough Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“We are holding these hearings because we had gotten all sorts of emails and other expressions of concern about a coyote hunting contest that was held on Cape Cod by a private citizen. People were concerned that this was providing an incentive that could promote indiscriminate killing of coyotes,” said Marion E. Larson, the chief of information and education at MassWildlife.