Police have identified the California man who was killed in an early morning shooting that injured two others in Roxbury Saturday as Hamza Warsame, 25, of Pasadena, police said.
Officers responded to 81 Westminster Ave. around 3:47 a.m. Saturday and found two male gunshot victims in their mid 20s. They were taken to an area hospital where Warsame was later pronounced dead and the other victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said in a statement Monday.
Police found a third gunshot victim, a woman in her early 20s, near Ruthven Street and Walnut Avenue with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said. She was also taken to a local hospital.
The shooting was an isolated incident and may have been caused by an altercation in the Westminster Avenue area where all three victims appeared to have been shot, Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory P. Long said at the scene early Saturday morning, according to a recording provided by police.
No arrests have been made, Maisha Miraj, a Boston police spokeswoman, said Monday just before 4 p.m.
The shooting is under investigation, and police are encouraging anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4470.
