“I thank Cardinal O’Malley for his courage in this because he put his finger on the sore in something that is a real social injustice, which is, in fact, the Indians are not allowed to go on the seminarian path and on the path of the priesthood,” Francis said, according to an English translation by Zenit.org , a nonprofit news agency that covers the Catholic church.

Pope Francis mentioned O’Malley while speaking at the last General Congregation of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazonian Region.

The pope thanked O’Malley for participating in the synod, which was titled “Amazonia: New Paths for the Church and for an Integral Ecology.”

In his blog, O’Malley wrote about participating in the synod and explained how the region covers nine countries – Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana — and has a population of more than 33 million.

During the synod O’Malley spoke about his experience visiting seminaries abroad and the lack of resources for indigenous seminarians.

“One of the seminaries I visited, Our Lady of the Assumption in Guatemala City, was several hundred years old,” O’Malley wrote in his blog. “But, when I arrived, the rector (who is now a bishop in Venezuela) told me how happy he was because, for the first time in their history, they had some indigenous students entering the seminary. Now, bear in mind that Guatemala is probably one of the countries in the world with the largest percentage of indigenous people.”

O’Malley also wrote about a seminary in Verapaz that was established exclusively for indigenous seminarians who do not speak Spanish.

“It was very under-resourced (for example, the seminarians’ families had to bring food for them) and, despite there being a large number of seminarians, a couple of years later it closed,” O’Malley wrote in his blog. “I had seen in the Verapaz seminary an opportunity to train indigenous priests in their own language and in their own cultural context. I felt badly when the seminary closed because I knew those seminarians would never be able to attend a different sort of seminary.”

“Because one of the themes is the terrible shortage of priests in the Amazonia region, I was trying to stress that, if we want to have priests in that area, we are going to have to make sacrifices to have people who can promote vocations and accompany and train seminarians in their own milieu and their own languages.”

In his blog O’Malley wrote about some of the interesting discussions that took place at the synod.

“An indigenous woman from Guyana in our group told us that there are some villages where a priest comes only once a year,” O’Malley wrote in his blog. “She said they have laypeople performing baptisms, presiding at weddings and distributing communion. In fact, she said she was baptized by a layperson in her village.”

“Certainly, one of the issues we have to deal with is the scarcity of ordained ministers in the region and the great need to provide for the sacramental life of the people and their formation. But despite the impression that is being given in the media, the synod is not some sort of a referendum on priestly celibacy.”

The Associated Press reported that Catholic bishops from across the Amazon have called for the ordination of married men as priests to address the clergy shortage in the region, and that the majority of 180 bishops from nine Amazonian countries also want to reopen a debate on ordaining women as deacons. Those proposals were contained in a final document that was approved Saturday at the end of the three-week synod. The paragraph containing the proposal to allow married men to be ordained priests received the required majority 128-41, according to the AP.

