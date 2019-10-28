If you’re driving in Dorchester on this damp Monday morning, you should avoid Morrissey Boulevard.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials tweeted at 11:15 a.m. that two lanes of the roadway in both directions were closed due to high tide flooding. The closure affects the section between Freeport Street and the University of Massachusetts Boston campus, officials said in the tweet.

The closure is expected to last until 1:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. “Traffic patterns will be clearly marked and DCR Operations staff will be on site,” the tweet said.