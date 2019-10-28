The timing of announcement was somewhat unexpected, given the year-plus until the 2020 election and questions of whether DeLeo, who has held the speakership since 2009, would seek another term to lead the House, where leaders have faced increasing pushback from the body’s more progressive wing .

DeLeo, 69, wields enormous influence over both what becomes law and the state’s purse strings, making him one of the state’s most powerful politicians. In his decade-plus as speaker, the Winthrop Democrat has helped position the House to reflect his moderate political posture compared to the more liberal-leaning Senate.

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo said Monday he will seek reelection to his seat in 2020 and an unprecedented seventh term as the chamber’s leader, moves that would all but ensure the Democrat adds to his reign as its longest continuous serving speaker.

“I still enjoy the job. And the reception from the folks within my district has been very good,” DeLeo told reporters Monday, hours after he first told the State House News Service of his plans. He also suggested that he hadn’t considered stepping away.

“I never did make up my mind in terms of that I wasn’t going to do it,” he said of seeking reelection. “I don’t think it’s something you actually think about day in and day out with all the issues” before the Legislature.

DeLeo’s historic run as speaker was made possible in 2015 when the House voted to eliminate term limits on the influential position, undoing the eight-year cap DeLeo had pushed into place when he first took the gavel in 2009.

In 2017, he helped shepherd through a pay raise package that initially boosted his annual compensation by roughly 50 percent, pushing it to $157,500 each of the last two years. He’s expected to make about $169,000 this year.

Asked Monday if he ever was going to retire, DeLeo laughed. “I’m not sure if I’m ready to say I’d die on the job or anything like that,” he said.

Senate President Karen E. Spilka, who was elected to her post last summer, declined to say if she would seek reelection next year.

“When I have an announcement, you’ll all know,” the Ashland Democrat told reporters before stepping into her office.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.