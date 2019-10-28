The people want to know,” a Needham reader insisted in the subject line of his email, “where this money came from.”

Who in the world wrote Gordon College that jaw-dropping check? For $75.5 million, to be exact, with no name attached.

It’s all the talk at local church gatherings and in the halls of colleges struggling to keep their doors open.

The answer isn’t easy to come by. We tried.

But Gordon takes it vow of silence seriously.

“One of the clear stipulations with the gift is anonymity and we would not want to jeopardize that,” said Rick Sweeney, a Gordon spokesman who pointed out that the college is in the middle of a crucial $130 million fundraising campaign. “Potential donors to Gordon I’m sure will be watching how well (or not) we manage donor relations.”

Still, there were some slim clues. According to Gordon College officials the donor has been involved with the school for more than a decade and made an unsolicited call to Gordon president D. Michael Lindsay about a major contribution. Lindsay and the donor had been in talks for the past few years before the details of the gift were finalized this summer.

That hasn’t stopped the curious from speculating.

“I don’t know who it is. Do you know who it is?” asked Shirley V. Hoogstra, president of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, a trade group that represents 180 faith-based higher education institutions, during an interview about the gift’s impact. “It’s a well-kept secret.”

A Massachusetts Republican strategist suggested that a wealthy alumnus, someone tied to the school, or a rich evangelical Christian sympathetic to Gordon’s financial struggles might be the masked donor.

Starbucks Chairman Myron “Mike” Ullman’s name has been suggested by more than one interested sleuth. Ullman, who also served as a chief executive officer of retailer J.C. Penney, is a member of Gordon’s board of trustees and the chairman of its fundraising campaign – so he may have the means and the motivation.

But Ullman swatted back any speculation that he was the donor. Asked by a reporter from the Eagle Tribune newspaper of North Andover earlier this month if he wrote the check, he said no.

Others have speculated that it could be a well-known Christian entrepreneur interested in backing conservative causes. Gordon, which enrolls 2,000 students, has taken a more hardline approach to social issues in recent years, with the school administration’s vocally opposing gay rights. That’s put Gordon smack-dab in the center of the country’s culture wars.

We reached out to the owners of Chick-fil-A, the Georgia-based chicken sandwich chain, who have taken their share of heat for their opposition to same-sex marriage. After owner Dan Cathy told a radio host that same-sex unions invited God’s judgment in 2012, then-Boston Mayor Thomas M. Menino made it clear that Chick-fil-A wasn’t welcome in the city under his watch.

Seven years on, the chain is finally getting its Boston outpost with a restaurant scheduled to open in Copley Square soon. Could a donation to Gordon be part of its grand entrance into the Boston-area?

“Dan did not give the gift,” Carrie Kurlander, a spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A, said in an email.

What about Hobby Lobby, the arts and crafts chain that successfully argued to the US Supreme Court that they should be exempt from the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive coverage mandate on religious grounds?

The Green family, which owns Hobby Lobby and the Museum of the Bible, have backed Christian colleges in the past.

Mart Green rescued Oral Robert University about a decade ago, giving $70 million to help the institution get out of debt and fix its financial problems. Around the same time, his brother, Steve Green, bought 217 acres in western Massachusetts for a Christian college, but those plans eventually fell through.

There were good reasons to suspect that the Green family had found their next college project in Gordon.

But the trail turned cold.

“We are excited to hear of this major gift,” said Assif Reid, Hobby Lobby’s director of ministry investment. “However, we were not the giver.”

Calls and emails to several other Christian foundations and companies went unanswered.

So, why has Gordon’s gift spark so many theories?

College donations have come under widespread scrutiny in recent years, said Larry Ladd, a Falmouth-based higher education consultant who has worked as budget director at Harvard University and a dean at Tufts University.

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s donations to both MIT and Harvard universities have caused uproars on those campuses and led to at least one major resignation and internal probes. Tufts University is reviewing its relationship with Purdue Pharma and the billionaire Sackler family who owns the opioid maker. A significant donation from the Sackler family helped endow medical facilities at Tufts and regulators have alleged that Purdue used its relationship with the university to promote opioids.

That’s not a problem at Gordon, Sweeney said.

“I can tell you we have no questions around donor integrity, or the College would not have accepted the gift in the first place,” he said.

But the simple answer to why everyone is curious about Gordon’s anonymous gift may be that it’s so rare.

“The bulk of money to a college is publicly acknowledged with lots of pomp and publicity,” Ladd said. “No college itself wants it to be kept anonymous. A gift is a public endorsement. If one donor sees the name of another donor they respect, they’re more likely to give.”

Small, private colleges like Gordon are struggling in the face of declining enrollments and rising costs. Many are looking for their own well-heeled patron, Ladd said.

Hampshire College has tapped filmmaker and graduate Ken Burns to help it raise $100 million in five years to remain open and independent. Other colleges are also looking to stabilize their finances.

Just last week, the New England Commission of Higher Education announced that Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, which split from Gordon College in the 1960s, could lose its accreditation due to concerns about its available resources.

“You don’t hear many of them getting a $75.5 million gift,” Ladd said. “They’re just jealous — who wouldn’t be? If you are the president of Hampshire College, wouldn’t you like that kind of gift? If you’re one of the colleges that closed, wouldn’t you have liked to get a gift?”

Considering the need out there, maybe Gordon’s donor has the right idea. It’s best to keep quiet.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.