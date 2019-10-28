Two men and one woman were wounded late Sunday night in a shooting incident in Fall River where the attacker may have used a military-type weapon on the victims.
In a statement, Fall River police said that in the aftermath of the shooting they recovered 9 spent 7.62 caliber spent shell casings at the scene near 164 Tremont St. That ammunition can be used in military machine guns and in commercially available assault rifles, according to federal law enforcement.
Police said the victims were in a car when they were first attacked and that they called 911 for help along with other witnesses. The victims were found in their car about a mile-and-a-half from the shooting incident on Columbia Street, police.
The three victims were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The incident is under investigation and police asked anyone with information to contact the department’s Major Crimes Division @ 508-324-2796.
