New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officers rescued two Massachusetts women who got lost hiking on Mount Percival in Holderness, N.H., Saturday night, officials said. They did not have a compass or map, authorities said.

Sophie Yang, 28, of Brockton, and Wendy Lee, 29, of Boston, called 911 when they got lost around 6 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

“They summited Mt. Percival and shortly after descending, found themselves off trail,” the statement said. “They were approximately 800 feet from the trail and Conservation Officers attempted to talk them back to the trail but they had no lights, map, or compass and were unable to navigate.”