Two men and a dog were found safe on Monday, more than two days after they were reported missing during a sailing trip from Rhode Island to Virginia, according to the US Coast Guard.

Ryan Hollis, Joshua Kane Cairone, and a French bulldog named Louis-the-buoy turned out to be fine when rescuers spotted them

Coast Guard officials had begun their search after Hollis’s girlfriend reported them missing at about 9 a.m. on Saturday. Hollis had not called her to tell her he had arrived in Norfolk, Va. as planned.