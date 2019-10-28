Two men and a dog were found safe on Monday, more than two days after they were reported missing during a sailing trip from Rhode Island to Virginia, according to the US Coast Guard.
Ryan Hollis, Joshua Kane Cairone, and a French bulldog named Louis-the-buoy turned out to be fine when rescuers spotted them
Coast Guard officials had begun their search after Hollis’s girlfriend reported them missing at about 9 a.m. on Saturday. Hollis had not called her to tell her he had arrived in Norfolk, Va. as planned.
Hollis, 40, left Jamestown, R.I.on his 43-foot Benneteau sailboat, Carol K., on Wednesday, heading for Norfolk, Va. officials said.
Hollis, Cairone, and the dog were located about 100 miles east of Cape Henry, Va. by a rescue crew in an HC-130 plane about 4 p.m., according to Coast Guard officials. They intend to keep sailing toward Cape Hatteras, N.C.
The men were not in distress when the rescue aircraft made contact, according to Petty Officer Zachary Hupp.
Hupp estimated that it would take the men another day to reach shore.
Air crews worked continuously through the night until the boat was found, officials said.
