As the only Ship of State in the country, the Constitution serves as a location for members of Congress, the president, and the vice president to conduct “pertinent matters of state, such as hosting visiting heads of state, signing legislation relating to the [US] Armed Forces, and signing maritime related treaties,” according to the Defense Authorization Act for the 2010 fiscal year signed into law Oct. 28, 2009.

The USS Constitution is marking a decade as America’s Ship of State Monday, 10 years after the US Congress passed legislation to officially designate the beloved and historic vessel as a location for government officials to conduct matters of state, officials said.

The 222-year-old ship is the world’s oldest commissioned warship that is still afloat, Casey Scoular, a spokesman at the USS Constitution’s public affairs office, said in a statement Monday. The Constitution launched Oct. 21, 1797, from Boston Harbor and is currently open to the public along with a museum at the Charleston Navy Yard.

The USS Constitution was first used in battle during the Quasi-War, an undeclared war between the United States and France in the late 1700s, and again in the War of 1812. After many victories against ships from the more advanced British navy, the “Constitution became a symbol of the American people and our ability to triumph over seemingly unbeatable odds,” Scoular said.

Throughout her years of service, the Constitution earned an undefeated battle record of 33-0 and the nickname “Old Ironsides.” Her last battle was against an American slaving ship while combating the slave trade in 1853, Scoular said.

The Constitution was taken out of active service in the 1880s and moved to Portsmouth, N.H. She was moved back to Boston in 1896 for her 100th birthday, Scoular said.

Since being taken out of active service, the ship has continued to serve in an unofficial capacity as a place of military celebrations and an outreach center to educate the public about the ship and the Navy’s history, Elliott Fabrizio, a spokesman at the USS Constitution’s public affairs office, said in a telephone interview Monday.

For example, the ship hosted Queen Elizabeth II of England on her tour around the United States in 1976 for the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The official designation as Ship of State “is just putting a fine point on what she’s been doing and what she’s been servicing as a ship,” Fabrizio said.

“It’s an official acknowledgment of everything that Old Ironsides represent to the Navy and everyone in America,” he said.

