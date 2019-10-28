Police arrested a Burlington woman who allegedly struck and injured four children with a car before leaving the scene of the crash in Stoneham on Oct. 13, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
Officials believe Stephanie DeTomasi, 30, was the driver of a Subaru that hit the four kids — all of whom were 12 or 13 years old — as they stood with their bicycles in front of a home at the corner of MacArthur Road about 6:40 p.m., prosecutors said in a statement.
The kids were treated by EMS at the scene, and two were later taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
DeTomasi is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, destruction of evidence, negligent operation, and speeding. She will be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Tuesday morning, prosecutors said.
