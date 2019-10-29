Anonymous tips led Boston police officers to arrest two men in separate incidents in South Boston and seize methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from their homes, Boston police said.

Officers searched a home at 5 Mohawk St. and arrested a 52-year-old South Boston man, Boston police said in a statement. A tipster had told police about “heightened drug activity” in the area.

“Officers located approximately 450 grams of a Class B Drug (methamphetamine), a large supply of empty plastic bags, two digital scales, several plastic straws, several hypodermic needles and two glass pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine,” the statement said.