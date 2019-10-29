Anonymous tips led Boston police officers to arrest two men in separate incidents in South Boston and seize methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from their homes, Boston police said.
Officers searched a home at 5 Mohawk St. and arrested a 52-year-old South Boston man, Boston police said in a statement. A tipster had told police about “heightened drug activity” in the area.
“Officers located approximately 450 grams of a Class B Drug (methamphetamine), a large supply of empty plastic bags, two digital scales, several plastic straws, several hypodermic needles and two glass pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine,” the statement said.
In the second case, Boston police and agents from the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested a 37-year-old South Boston man at 50 West Broadway, police said. Officials searched his home after receiving a tip about drug activity in the area.
“Officers located approximately 50 grams of a Class B Drug (methamphetamine), several bottles of GHB [the designer drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate], assorted packaging materials, digital scales, and $47,772.00 in U.S. Currency,” the statement said.
The men were charged with trafficking Class B drugs and were to be arraigned in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
Both incidents happened within the last week, but police did not release the exact date or time.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.