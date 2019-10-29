“He told police he was making a food delivery for a local pizza shop. When he arrived in the parking lot, a man approached him and pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the driver. The man, who was wearing a mask and a black hooded sweatshirt with sweatpants, ordered the driver out of the car,” the statement said.

The unknown man confronted the Family Pizza driver, a 24-year-old man from Hudson, N.H., near an apartment building on 18th Street around 10 p.m., Dracut police said in a statement.

A suspect is on the loose after carjacking a pizza delivery driver in Dracut on Monday night and forcing him out of the car with a gun, Dracut police said.

The robber took the pizza and several hundred dollars from the driver, the driver said. The man fled in the driver’s gold Nissan Altima, police said.

“The Nissan was later located in Lowell by the Lowell Police Department. The vehicle was taken to a tow yard and secured by police. A police K-9 unit tracked the scent of the suspect to the intersection of Humphrey and Methuen streets before the trail ended,” the statement said.

The driver was not injured, police said. He said he believed the robbery was a random incident.

“It was a little stressful, but it wasn’t that bad. I didn’t take it seriously at first,” the driver said in a telephone interview from Family Pizza.

Dracut police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 978-957-2123, the statement said.

