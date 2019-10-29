The 4-year settlement includes a one-year retroactive agreement for the 2018-2019 school year, as well as a 3-year agreement for the years 2019 through 2022.

The agreement was ratified Monday by members of the Dedham Education Association and is effective immediately, the school district said in a statement.

On the heels of a 3-day teachers’ strike, the Dedham School Committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the contract agreement reached with a teachers’ union, according to a statement from the district.

The Dedham teachers union voted to go on strike last Thursday. The walkout, the first of its kind in Massachusetts in 12 years, drew national attention.

Officials announced Sunday that both sides had reached a tentative agreement.

In the agreement, teachers won a 10-13 percent wage increase over four years, depending on their level of seniority, said Tim Dwyer, president of the Dedham Education Association, on Monday. They also won new sexual harassment language and a policy that would restrict cellphones in academic settings, among other provisions.

Before the strike, the two sides had met for 21 months to work out an agreement for teachers, nurses, school psychologists, and counselors, but talks stalled in August.

“The Town of Dedham has a long, supportive and generous history of commitment to public education,” said Dedham Schools Superintendent Michael Welch in a Tuesday statement. “With this agreement finally settled, we can now get back to what we all love to do - work with colleagues and families to improve the lives of students and help them reach their maximum potential every single day.”

Since a massive statewide teachers strike in West Virginia in the spring of 2018, educators have participated in dozens of strikes across the country. The Chicago Teachers Union is currently on strike, which has kept more than 300,000 students out of classrooms since Oct. 17 in the nation’s third-largest school district.

