Emerson College is holding a vigil at noon Tuesday to honor the professor who was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Beverly last week, the college said.
The vigil for Moses Shumow will be held on the third floor of Emerson’s Semel Theater at 10 Boylston Place, Emerson said in a statement.
Shumow joined Emerson this fall as an associate professor of journalism, the college said in a statement last week.
He was struck on his bike by an outbound train on the Newburyport/Rockport line as it entered Beverly Depot station around 8:20 a.m. Oct. 22, the MBTA said.
Shumow had returned to Emerson this fall after teaching journalism and media at Florida International University in Miami for nine years, the college said in a statement last week. He graduated from Emerson in 2001 with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.
