Emerson College is holding a vigil at noon Tuesday to honor the professor who was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Beverly last week, the college said.

The vigil for Moses Shumow will be held on the third floor of Emerson’s Semel Theater at 10 Boylston Place, Emerson said in a statement.

Shumow joined Emerson this fall as an associate professor of journalism, the college said in a statement last week.