Police arrested a 24-year-old man Monday for allegedly selling fentanyl and cocaine, and seized over 50 grams of the drugs after a two-month long investigation in Brockton, prosecutors said.

Rosanio Morton was arrested in his car late Monday night after police executed a search warrant at his home at 146 Cherry St., Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

The search warrant, executed at 9:50 p.m., resulted in the seizure of plastic bags containing suspected fentanyl weighing about 22.3 grams and plastic bags containing suspected cocaine weighing about 31.5 grams, the statement said. Police also found cash, a digital scale, and drug distribution paraphernalia.