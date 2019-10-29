Police arrested a 24-year-old man Monday for allegedly selling fentanyl and cocaine, and seized over 50 grams of the drugs after a two-month long investigation in Brockton, prosecutors said.
Rosanio Morton was arrested in his car late Monday night after police executed a search warrant at his home at 146 Cherry St., Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement Tuesday.
The search warrant, executed at 9:50 p.m., resulted in the seizure of plastic bags containing suspected fentanyl weighing about 22.3 grams and plastic bags containing suspected cocaine weighing about 31.5 grams, the statement said. Police also found cash, a digital scale, and drug distribution paraphernalia.
Morton was not home during the raid, but police tracked him to a car traveling near North Main Street and Woodland Avenue from a GPS bracelet he was wearing, prosecutors said. Morton was arrested around 11:55 p.m. and a search of the car yielded cash and three cellphones.
Morton was identified by police as a person selling fentanyl during an investigation by State Police into fentanyl and cocaine distribution in Brockton that started in September, prosecutors said.
Morton was charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine. He was arraigned in Brockton District Court Tuesday and held on $30,000 cash bail, according to a clerk at Brockton District Court. He is set to appear in court again Nov. 25, she said.
