The driver who allegedly slammed into a State Police cruiser three years ago, killing the trooper inside, repeatedly apologized as his trial began Tuesday and was ordered removed from the courtroom, according to video of the incident.

David Njuguna, 30, of Webster left a courtroom in Worcester District Court on Tuesday morning, and court resumed in the early afternoon.

When the judge asked Njuguna to be seated at the start of the session Tuesday, he kept standing and addressed the court despite attempts by his attorney and the judge to stop him, according to video from New England Cable News.

“I’m very sorry for what happened. I’ve been wanting to say that for a while,” Njuguna said in the video.

Njuguna continued to apologize, addressing the trooper’s widow, before the judge asked bailiffs to escort him from the courtroom.

In March 2016, Njuguna allegedly had THC in his blood when his car hit a parked cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton, prosecutors said. Thomas Clardy, a 44-year-old married father of seven, was inside.

Njuguna’s lawyer, Peter Ettenberg, denied that Njuguna was under the influence of drugs, but prosecutors said he had visited a medical marijuana dispensary an hour beforehand and was in an “impaired state.”

