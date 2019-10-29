A spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office confirmed the verdict, but declined to comment.

Yan Long Chow was found not guilty on a charge of first degree murder in the death of Zhen Li, said his attorney, Scott Martin.

A Norfolk Superior Court jury on Tuesday acquitted a Quincy man of murdering his ex-wife, a popular Chinatown restaurateur, by running her over with a minivan in 2016.

Chow, 57, has said Zhen Li’s death was a tragic accident that occurred after he tried to back out of a driveway in his minivan. On Tuesday, his attorney, Martin, echoed those sentiments.

“We’re very pleased with the result,” said Martin, whose practice is based in Randolph. “We always maintained that he was innocent.”

Chow and Li were divorced, but remained business partners as the owners of Chinese restaurants, most notably the acclaimed Dumpling Cafe in Chinatown.

Chow had previously told authorities that the couple had no major problems, and were living together in a quiet residential neighborhood in Quincy.

Responding to the crash, paramedics found a grisly scene. Li’s body was bloody and fractured on the newly paved driveway and Chow was nearby weeping after he had called 911, according to a prior Globe story.

The couple’s two adult children were called by the prosecution at trial, said Martin.

They testified that their parents got along and that they never witnessed any physical violence nor threats from either parent toward the other.

“Now they can start the healing and grieving process,” said Martin. “It’s been a tough few years for them, as you can imagine.”

Chow and Li immigrated as a married couple in the mid-1980s from Fujian province, along the southeast coast of China, and after a brief time in New York, settled in the college town of Keene, N.H., in the early 1990s. They divorced for the first time around that time.

They began a takeout business, King’s Garden on Main Street. They would remarry in 1998, and Li would file for divorce a second time in 2005.

While divorced, Li and Chow partnered in a new entrepreneurial venture, Dumpling Cafe. The cafe’s savory buns and noodles drew customers from around the region. Chow was a cook and Li was the day-to-day manager. Both had part-ownership stakes.

Chow was never arrested, said Martin, but a grand jury had returned a murder indictment in 2017, saying he deliberately ran over his wife four times.

That theory, said Martin, was debunked at trial, as was any notion that he profited from Li’s death.

“It’s always been our contention that Yan should have never been charged,” said Martin.

He added, “We’re very pleased and we agree with the verdict and thankful he can move on with his life.”

Patricia Wen of Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.