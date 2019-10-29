As much as 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall from late Wednesday into Friday, with the heaviest expected over the interior, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rain and wind predicted for Thursday has prompted more than a dozen communities in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire to postpone trick-or-treating until the weekend.

Has your community canceled or rescheduled trick-or-treating over weather concerns? Let us know at sofia.saric@globe.com .

Temperatures will range from upper 50s to mid 60s on Halloween with the heaviest rainfall expected Friday morning, said Rodney Chai, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton.

Wnds of 15 to 20 miles per hour are expected across the region, but gusts could reach 30 miles per hour, according to the weather service.

The holiday will be warmer than usual.

“Halloween will be a very mild night for the state of Massachusetts at this time of year,” Chai said. “...Southern New Hampshire is again about the same - very mild.”

While some communities are post-poning trick-or-treat until Friday or Saturday, there will be no change in Salem, Mass., the self-proclaimed Halloween capital of the World.

Trick-or-treating in neighborhoods will go off as usual, according to the Salem Police Department.

Haunted Happenings events, including live music, ghost stories and fireworks are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Salem’s forecast includes lows of 60 degrees, a possibility of showers, and breezy conditions of 15 to 20 m.p.h. winds that “will be more of a nuisance than anything,” Chai said.

New dates for trick-or-treat:

Friday, November 01

Essex, MA - Winthrop Street, Pickering Street and Maple Street will be closed for trick-or-treating from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m, according to an Essex Police Department Facebook post.

West Brookfield, MA - “Due to the apparent complete lack of cooperation from Mother Nature, we will be moving Trick or Treat in West Brookfield to Friday Nov. 1. The times remain 5:30-7:30...,” according to a tweet from the West Brookfield Police Department.

Hollis, NH - “DUE TO THE FORECAST OF INCLEMENT WEATHER ON 10/31/19, TRICK-OR-TREAT HAS BEEN MOVED TO NOVEMBER 1, 2019,” the Hollis Police Department said in a Facebook post. Trick-or-treating will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 02

Fitchburg, MA - “...Due to inclement weather, and in consultation with Chief Martineau, cit-wide Trick or Treating that was scheduled for 10/31/19 has moved to Saturday, 11/2/19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.,” Mayor Stephen DiNatale said in a Facebook post.

Leominster, MA - Trick-or-treating will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., according to the city’s website.

Rowley, MA - “...Trick-or-Treating hours in Rowley have been postponed until SATURDAY Nov. 2 from 4-6 p.m., when the weather outlook is expected to improve,” the Rowley Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Westminster, MA - “...Trick or Treating will NOW take place SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm. The Westminster Fire Department bonfire has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 630pm...,” according to a Westminster Police Department Facebook post.

Hampstead, NH - “PSA - Hampstead Trick or Treat has been rescheduled for Saturday November 2nd, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Public safety is always a top priority at HPD and Thursday’s forecast was looking a little to spooky for us,” the Hampstead Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Hudson, NH - “Due to expected rain and windy conditions on Thursday, Trick or Treat has been postponed until Saturday, November 2nd 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.,” the Hudson Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Nashua, NH - “The City of Nashua has moved Trick-or-Treating to Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. The Nashua Police Department and the City of Nashua cite safety concerns due to the inclement weather forecast on Halloween night...,” according to the police department’s Facebook post.

Pelham, NH - “Due to the anticipated weather forecast for Halloween night, in the interest of safety Trick or Treat has been rescheduled to Saturday November 2, 2019 from 5-8PM,” according to a Pelham Police Department alert.

Salem, NH - “Due to the anticipated weather forecast for Halloween night, and for the safety of trick or treaters, Halloween Trick or Treating in Salem has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 2nd from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m,” the town announced on their website Tuesday.

Windham, NH - “Due to the weather forecast, the Chief of Police has changed trick-or-treat in Windham to Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 5-8pm. Stay safe and have fun!,” according to the town’s official website.

