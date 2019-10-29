Babak Babakinejad, a research scientist at the center in 2017 and 2018, said he was told during safety training that the building’s walls and other structures contained radioactive material. No locks prevented employees or others from entering areas that contained the radioactive material, he said.

The investigation, by the Department of Health’s Radiation Control Program, comes in response to allegations from a former MIT employee who worked on the campus that houses the Bates Research and Engineering Center, which is part of the university’s Laboratory for Nuclear Science.

State officials are investigating allegations that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has failed to adequately secure radioactive material from an old particle accelerator at a research lab in Middleton, potentially exposing employees and visitors to harmful materials.

Advertisement

“I could touch it with my hands,” said Babakinejad, who left MIT last year. “Anyone could walk in.”

Babakinejad recently drew attention for his complaints against MIT’s Open Agricultural Initiative, which led the university last week to halt most of that work.

He alleged the university’s researchers were falsifying results of the project, which was based mainly in Middleton, as well. He also alleged that researchers for the project, known as OpenAg, illegally discharged wastewater with high levels of nitrogen.

In a prepared statement, Tony Sharon, deputy executive vice president of MIT, acknowledged that the state’s Radiation Control Program inspected the facility Oct. 22.

“MIT takes seriously its commitment to maintaining a safe working environment for all employees at all of its properties, and its responsibilities to operate facilities such as Bates in a safe manner, consistent with state and federal regulations,” he said.

Employees who work at the facility are “made aware that research involving radiation is conducted on site, both through the standard ancillary, non-radiation worker training we offer when employees begin working at Bates, and through the signs posted in affected areas of the facility, stating ‘Caution: Radioactive Material,’ ” he said.

Advertisement

Sharon said employees who actively work with radioactive material receive additional training.

“Any non-radiation workers at Bates would only be exposed to natural background levels of radiation consistent for this geographic area,” he said.

State public health officials declined to comment on the investigation.

In a letter sent to Babakinejad earlier this month, John M. Priest Jr., director of the Radiation Control Program, wrote that he considered the allegations “very serious matters.”

“Your information has prompted this agency to launch an investigation of the described circumstances, as they relate to radiation safety and to compliance with the agency’s regulations and radioactive materials license conditions,” he wrote. Babakinejad supplied the Globe with a copy of the letter.

Ann Scales, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health, declined to comment on what the state found during its visit.

“Because the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide further comment,” she said.

Gerald Fallon, who oversees the Bates Radiation Protection Program, declined to comment.

The Bates facility, which was built with support from the US Department of Energy, is about 20 miles north of the university’s main campus in Cambridge. It was built in the late 1960s to host a range of sensitive experiments related to nuclear physics.

The main tool scientists had used there was a large particle accelerator that streamed electrons for a wide range of tests.

Advertisement

In 2005, MIT assumed ownership of the facility from the federal government and began decommissioning the accelerator. It’s unclear what other steps the university has taken to secure and decontaminate the area.

The Bates campus, which extends over 80 acres, now serves as the center of the university’s high-performance computing research. It’s unclear how many people work there.

One employee said he was not worried about radioactivity.

“Nobody in here that I know of has any concerns,” said Hamid Moazeni, a project technician in the Bates radiological office, after being reached on the telephone. “I work there, and I don’t have any concerns.”

OpenAg was part of MIT’s Media Lab, whose well-known director, Joi Ito, resigned this year after he was accused of concealing money raised by Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire who committed suicide in New York in August after being jailed for sexually abusing underage girls.

David Abel can be reached at dabel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.